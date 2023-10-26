Telkom could benefit from Singapore’s SOE model
South Africa’s National State Enterprises Bill lacks the hands-off approach of Tamasek, but it might enable the telecom company to obtain cheaper capital
26 October 2023 - 08:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to house all South Africa’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in a state-owned holding company could well be a game changer for Telkom.
Ramaphosa says that after the 2024 national elections, the government will shut down the department of public enterprises and move all the SOEs to a holding company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.