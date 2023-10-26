Pick of the Month: Blue Label to benefit from Capitec tie-up
Cell C recapitalisation and growth in gaming and ticketing revenue open new horizons for investors
26 October 2023 - 08:00
Blue Label Telecoms might soon have its moment in the sun. There seems to be a lot more investor interest in the prepaid specialist after the recapitalisation of its biggest investment, Cell C.
As Cell C’s largest shareholder, Blue Label completed the long-awaited recapitalisation of the troubled mobile company in September 2022. South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile network operator has struggled to make a profit since it opened for business in 2001. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.