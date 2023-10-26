MARC HASENFUSS: Will diamond mining sparkle again?
It would be interesting to see the market response if Anglo American decided to relist De Beers
26 October 2023 - 08:00
Diamonds were — a very, very long time ago — an investor’s best friend. In this month’s cover story, David McKay eloquently outlines the challenges faced by the diamond sector and its iconic miner and marketer, De Beers.
While the JSE was built largely on the gold discoveries on the Witwatersrand (and later, other rich extensions), the earliest stock exchanges in Kimberley and Cape Town were formed to capitalise on the diamond rush of the 1870s. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.