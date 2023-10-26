Cut your cloth to suit
Any decision to buy a local retailer needs to be made in the context of the broader macroeconomic picture
26 October 2023 - 08:00
Just before all hell broke loose in 2020, The Foschini Group (TFG) was trading at R112.
In mid-2021, it was trading above R160. Since then, there’s been a steady decline as interest rates have increased and consumer conditions globally have deteriorated. Trading at just under R100 at time of writing, the decline over 12 months is more than 16%. ..
