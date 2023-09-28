SA’s top brokers
Where’s the emergency exit?
Concerns over global factors have receded somewhat in the past year, but deteriorating conditions locally are keeping retail investors awake at night
28 September 2023 - 08:00
etail investors are increasingly anxious about poor market conditions in South Africa — markedly more so than last year.
As part of the Top Securities Brokers survey, we ask brokers about the most pressing concerns of their clients and gauge the brokers’ opinions on topical issues. South Africa’s faltering economy was also causing distress in last year’s survey but, equally, clients were also perturbed about international conditions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.