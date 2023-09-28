When the wind blows: Mahube’s green energy challenge
Sources of renewable electricity, meant to reduce coal-fired power generation, are dependent on the forces of nature — and their producers’ dividends are as well
28 September 2023 - 08:00
Fancy a long-term bet on South Africa’s burgeoning renewable energy sector? Then pray for wind and sunshine, and consider Mahube Infrastructure — a small-cap player in the green energy market.
First, though, take a look at the sector in South Africa. In 2010, the government realised that it needed to tap into the country’s vast renewable energy sources, especially sunlight and wind. The renewable independent power producer procurement programme (REIPPPP) kicked off...
