RCL Foods: Looking like a dead duck
The stock does have some recovery value, but investors may have to wait an aeon for this to materialise
28 September 2023 - 08:00
RCL Foods has a market value of R8.7bn and — aside from its diverse area of business ranging from chickens and groceries to bread and sugar — the distinction of being the worst-performing stock in the JSE food producers index for nearly 20 years.
In that time, the counter has more than halved in value and generated a capital return loss of 3%, versus a gain of 288% for AVI and 401% for Tiger Brands...
