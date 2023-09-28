Pick of the Month: Affordable housing makes a mint for Calgro M3
Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the 2023 financial year was one of the greatest for the property developer
28 September 2023 - 08:00
Small-cap property developer Calgro M3 has turned empty plots into a full house of achievements in 2023. Shares in the company are up more than 36% year to date and have risen more than 57% on a 12-month basis.
Calgro’s business model is centred on developing low-cost integrated residential developments. The aim is create affordable housing communities close to schools, public transport, shops and medical facilities. Developments usually offer communal features such a sports fields, clubhouses, playgrounds and braai areas. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.