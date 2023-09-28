HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Special Reports

Nampak’s worn tyre warning

Returns haven’t been fantastic overall, driving a need to pick stocks carefully in the packaging business

BL Premium
28 September 2023 - 08:00
by Finance Ghost

With a market cap of R630m at time of writing, Nampak is officially a small cap.

Long-term shareholders are feeling a lot smaller, too. It’s been a truly horrible story of value destruction, highlighting the perils of laying a risky funding structure on top of an equally risky operational footprint...

