Nampak’s worn tyre warning
Returns haven’t been fantastic overall, driving a need to pick stocks carefully in the packaging business
28 September 2023 - 08:00
With a market cap of R630m at time of writing, Nampak is officially a small cap.
Long-term shareholders are feeling a lot smaller, too. It’s been a truly horrible story of value destruction, highlighting the perils of laying a risky funding structure on top of an equally risky operational footprint...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.