Murray & Roberts is an opportunity for investors who can endure the ride
South Africa’s urgent energy infrastructure needs offer strong potential upside in the power-related business
28 September 2023 - 08:00
The construction sector of the JSE looks a lot different from the glory days when it was propelled by the 2010 Soccer World Cup.
The share prices of those companies that have survived show the dismal performance of the domestic economy from 2010 until now, with prices of the survivors down as much as 90% over this period. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.