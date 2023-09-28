CA&S succeeds where others fear to tread
Much of the company’s growth has been organic, and it has more plans to expand in Southern Africa
28 September 2023 - 08:00
Mid-cap fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) counter CA Sales Holdings (CA&S) was listed on the JSE after migrating from the Cape Town Stock Exchange in June 2022. This was part of the unbundling process from PSG Group, which was CA&S’s majority shareholder with 47% of the shares.
In October 2022, IM recommended the counter at 545c, lauding the group’s expertise in the marketing and wholesaling of branded goods on behalf of global brands in South Africa and neighbouring territories. IM set a target price of 850c, which was recently attained on the release of sparkling interim results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.