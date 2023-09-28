ANTHONY CLARK: Bowler Metcalf a solid choice for the patient investor
This family-owned business has carved a niche for itself with an astute ability to adapt to any adversity
28 September 2023 - 08:00
As I write this column, we are well into September, when markets are traditionally jittery and underlying market performance tends to be weaker.
Global market trends are always dictated by price action in the US and, despite swathes of the JSE small- to mid-cap sector being in value territory, nobody is going to stick their heads above the parapet and buy until at least September and October are done and dusted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.