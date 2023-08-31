Special Reports

BEYOND SHARES

Vietnam — a China play without Chinese problems

Where to find growth opportunity investments in a high-growth economy

BL Premium
31 August 2023 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

In the early days of my offshore investing foray, I was fortunate to stumble across a new frontier market: Vietnam. It was somewhat niche and not very expensive; it had recently privatised inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs), it had an excellent demographic profile (in terms of population pyramid shape) and it was growing like mad!

Whereas South Africa started 2010 with GDP per capita of $6,018 and ended 2022 with GDP per capita of (drum roll) $6,018, Vietnam started 2010 with GDP per capita of $1,926 and ended 2022 with $3,655. Both economies have debt ratings of BB+, which leaves us to ask: “Which country is ruled by the clever guys?”..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.