The other AI — advantaged industrials
Wary of the next potential tech stock bubble? Look into these alternative asset classes
31 August 2023 - 08:00
Many global investors are betting big on artificial intelligence (AI), with broad expectation that the technology will drive the next technological wave in the same way PCs, the internet and cellphones did.
Proponents point to Nvidia’s AI-driven stock price surge as proof that this is the next hyper-growth sector — the stock has gained 180% this year, pushing its valuation over $1-trillion with an earnings multiple three times higher than Tesla...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.