Raubex picks up speed on the back of new orders
The uptick in demand for construction work in recent months bodes well for the company
31 August 2023 - 08:00
After a decade of carnage and financial misery in the domestic construction sector, Afrimat and Raubex are the two stocks widely recognised as the last quality counters in the JSE construction and materials sector.
A plethora of stocks have failed or floundered over the past decade, with familiar names such as Esor, Group Five, Basil Read, Aveng and even Murray & Roberts causing investor portfolio carnage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.