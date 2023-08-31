editors' note
MARC HASENFUSS: The downside of the JSE’s stricter regulations
Careful vetting is important, but I miss the excitement of adventurous companies’ attempts to widen their scope
31 August 2023 - 08:00
We might bemoan the shrinking JSE — which now could be down to more or less 300 listed stocks, compared with about 1,000 at its peak number. But I’d argue that tighter listing regulations have kept some of the crazier schemes away from the market. And that’s good, believe me.
You can’t put a price on the value of safeguarding investors — especially the droves of excitable novices that trawl social media for tips. It’s not so great for financial journos — I, especially, enjoyed the more colourful and controversial listings. They made for entertaining copy...
