JSE finances still on sound footing
Despite its shrinking universe of listed stocks, South Africa’s major stock exchange has made it through a challenging patch — though the market is not impressed
31 August 2023 - 08:00
For a financial institution besieged with bad news, the JSE seems to be doing just fine — financially speaking.
Recently released interim numbers were impressive, under the circumstances. And by that, IM means the ongoing shrinking of the JSE’s universe of listed stocks as smaller companies opt to delist. The JSE now plays host to fewer than 300 companies, though the collective market capitalisation of listed stocks is markedly higher than 10 years ago...
