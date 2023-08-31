Special Reports

All eyes on inflation

But it is moving back towards targets slower than initially expected

BL Premium
31 August 2023 - 08:00 Pedro van Gaalen

Central banks around the world have waged an aggressive policy war to fight the stubborn inflation experienced in the aftermath of the pandemic and the ongoing in Ukraine.

The resultant higher interest rates continue to weigh on economic activity and stifle growth, affecting developing and emerging economies to differing degrees...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.