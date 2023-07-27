Too much red and not enough green in the Spar picture
The international story has improved year on year, but the outlook for a dividend payout soon is not bright
27 July 2023 - 08:00
Spar’s corporate colours are red and green — the colours of market movements.
We’ve seen both in the company’s recent financial metrics, with red tending to dominate. Growing group turnover by 7.9% doesn’t help much when diluted headline earnings per share fell by 30.2%. The share price is red over almost every time period. You would have to draw a chart starting before 2012 to find a green outcome. That’s more than a decade ago! ..
