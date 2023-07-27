Shifting foundations of South Africa’s cement industry
As circumstances changed and foreign players entered the market, local companies made major adjustments
27 July 2023 - 08:00
What do investors’ portfolios, bridges, roads and houses have in common? They are all in need of solid foundations.
Portfolios look for the necessary materials and structure to bolster their returns, but IM believes the domestic cement sector is not one of those rocks that funds should consider. However, certain interesting recent deals are worth commenting on...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.