MARC HASENFUSS: Choose your JSE delicacies carefully
Some of the shares that seem so tempting now may leave a bitter taste in the mouth
27 July 2023 - 08:00
Sweets from Heaven … I wonder how many readers remember that short-lived listing from the late 1990s and its rather unpalatable ending on the JSE as a 1c wonder.
Why I mention Sweets is that I saw one of the more prominent asset management boutiques making a reference to the JSE resembling a “candy store” at the moment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.