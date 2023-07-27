Investors catch the scent of private debt
It’s a promising alternative to equities, and cheaper than borrowing from a bank, but regulators need to let it off the leash
27 July 2023 - 08:00
The private debt market has come to the attention of investors after the government’s decision to cancel the incentivised section 12J regime two years ago.
The now-defunct scheme, implemented under section 12J of the Income Tax Act, encouraged taxpayers to boost the economy by investing in venture capital companies that funded SMEs and junior miners...
