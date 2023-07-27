Gemfields offers glittering profit — but at a risk
While the luxury miner offers accessible entry into the precious gemstones asset class, geopolitical risk should be top of mind for potential investors
27 July 2023 - 08:00
They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Perhaps, then, emeralds and rubies might be a dividend investor’s best friend.
Gemfields shines at the heart of the precious gemstone market and is one of the world’s largest suppliers of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones. The group has two core mining operations: the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia, and the Montepuez ruby mine operation in Mozambique...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.