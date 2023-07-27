Free trade body can uplift African trade to new level
The AfCFTA offers the potential for the continent to make the most of its rich resources
27 July 2023 - 08:00
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aims to create the world’s largest free trade area for goods and services, bringing together the 55 AU members and eight regional economic communities.
“Trade between African countries is currently low, estimated at about 15%, compared with 67% in Europe, 61% in Asia and 47% in North America,” says Industrial Development Corp (IDC) CEO Tshokolo Nchocho...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.