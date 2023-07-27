ANTHONY CLARK: Montauk is cooking with gas
Though it had weak quarterly results, prospects for the stock and the biogas sector are good
27 July 2023 - 08:00
I was pondering what to write about when I saw, while reviewing data points, that the market capitalisation of two linked companies I cover now has the offspring overtaking the parent in market value.
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), trading at R218.67, has a value of R19bn, whereas its one-time associate Montauk Renewables is now worth R20.4bn with a share price of R149.99...
