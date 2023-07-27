Absa investors on tiptoe for a turnaround
The banking group’s large corporate book may stand it in good stead, making it a better bet for investors
27 July 2023 - 08:00
Absa’s turnaround, led by Arrie Rautenbach, seems to be delivering results for shareholders as the company saw a 13% jump in normalised headline profit last year.
The money-spinner in the Absa Group remains its sizeable corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit, which contributed more than 42%, or R8.97bn, of headline earnings last year. The unit had solid profit growth of 9%, even as its credit loss ratio moved up to 0.27% from 0.17% a year earlier...
