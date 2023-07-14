FREE TO READ | FM Women magazine

Deloitte’s Women @ Work: A Global Outlook report highlights some interesting findings in 2023
14 July 2023 - 09:22
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV
Similar to its previous two reports, Deloitte's 2023 research for Women @ Work: A Global Outlook found that women in underrepresented groups face more significant challenges than the overall sample when it comes to mental health, noninclusive behaviours, work/life balance, and burnout. Among the findings:
A drop in burnout represents some progress, but mental health is still poor — and stigma remains.
When it comes to menstruation and menopause, many women often struggle in silence in the workplace. Broader concerns about women’s rights, financial security, health and personal safety prevail.
Women bear the greatest responsibility for household tasks and often feel they need to prioritise their partners’ careers despite that 88% of respondents work full time, nearly half of them having primary responsibility for domestic tasks such as cleaning or caring for dependants.
Women want more flexibility at work, but it is still not a reality for many — and this is having an impact on their career choices with more survey respondents having left their jobs in the past year than in 2020 and 2021 combined.
Women are still experiencing noninclusive behaviours — and many are still not reporting them to their employers, with 44% of respondents reporting experiencing harassment and/or microaggressions in the workplace over the past year.
Gender equality leaders remain few and far between. The proportion of women who work for gender equality leaders — organisations that, according to the responses of the women surveyed, foster inclusive cultures that support them and promote mental wellbeing — remains at 5%, the same as in 2022.
These findings are, unfortunately, not surprising, and we tackle some of these themes in this issue of FM Women.
Our female leaders share the why and how of and the solutions around inclusivity, taboos about menopause and the great resignation phenomenon, which are plaguing the progress in female leadership.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | FM Women magazine
Deloitte’s Women @ Work: A Global Outlook report highlights some interesting findings in 2023
Similar to its previous two reports, Deloitte's 2023 research for Women @ Work: A Global Outlook found that women in underrepresented groups face more significant challenges than the overall sample when it comes to mental health, noninclusive behaviours, work/life balance, and burnout. Among the findings:
These findings are, unfortunately, not surprising, and we tackle some of these themes in this issue of FM Women.
Our female leaders share the why and how of and the solutions around inclusivity, taboos about menopause and the great resignation phenomenon, which are plaguing the progress in female leadership.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
FREE TO READ | Collective Insight: Where are the women?
FREE TO READ | FM Women magazine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.