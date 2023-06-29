JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
The battle for eyeballs pits a David against a Goliath, with eMedia — a diversified free-to-air television broadcasting group — being dwarfed by the giant subscription video entertainment business MultiChoice (which also features in more detail in this month’s company review segment).
MultiChoice, which played a key role in building Naspers into the technology giant we know today, holds a market value of more than R40bn. eMedia, which was started from scratch in the late 1990s by investment company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), has a market value of just R1.65bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trade of the Month: eMedia presents a compelling picture
But both it and MutiChoice are severely affected by the shrinking rand and load-shedding
The battle for eyeballs pits a David against a Goliath, with eMedia — a diversified free-to-air television broadcasting group — being dwarfed by the giant subscription video entertainment business MultiChoice (which also features in more detail in this month’s company review segment).
MultiChoice, which played a key role in building Naspers into the technology giant we know today, holds a market value of more than R40bn. eMedia, which was started from scratch in the late 1990s by investment company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), has a market value of just R1.65bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.