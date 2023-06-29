JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Wealth managers and their clients are becoming increasingly concerned about the rising levels of political risk, while the spiking costs of living are jeopardising retirement investments. This is intensifying the push to invest offshore.
All but three of the 20 firms that participated in this year’s survey said political risk had increased, due mainly to the potential outcome of next year’s national election. The poll took place before May’s diplomatic fallout following the US ambassador’s accusations that South Africa had supplied weapons to Russia when the sanctioned Russian cargo vessel Lady R docked at Simon’s Town late last year. The accusations led to the rand, which was already under pressure, falling further against the dollar...
Top Private Banks & Wealth Managers 2023: Politics dims the outlook in SA
Survey shows that the mismanagement of the country and its resources has an overriding effect on financial decisions
