Special Reports

Top Private Banks & Wealth Managers 2023: here are the winners

Banking professionals reap the rewards of consistent service excellence and strong client relationships

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 08:00 Intellidex

This year Centric Wealth Advisory has achieved a special feat, with two of its wealth managers — both executive directors at the firm — in the top two positions.

Gené Scott, the 2023 Top Wealth Manager, has more than 25 years’ experience in estate, tax and investment planning. She is a certified financial planning professional. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.