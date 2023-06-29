JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), at the time of writing, finds itself in the strange position of trading at a slight discount to its latest stated net asset carrying value of roughly R225 a share.
That is quite an anomaly, considering the wide discounts — sometimes 25% to as much as 55% — that the market has been recently applying to the larger listed investment counters on the JSE. HCI, of course, has an unquantifiable (at least at this point) X factor in its oil and gas exploration interests...
Too much mystery over HCI oil and gas
It has pumped a heap of money into Impact Oil & Gas — considerably more than into any other investment in its 25-year history — but its financial report to end-March does not provide much information
