Special Reports

The long and the short of hedge fund strategies

Tips and tricks from the experts’ toolboxes

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

Having first dipped my toes into the hedge fund topic at the BCI forum, I decided to get myself more up to date on detailed specifics (and interesting principles, for that matter) at the Alternative Investments Forum hosted by the Collaborative Exchange.

A nice panel discussion on “Extracting Noncorrelated and Differentiated Returns in Times of Market Volatility” was hosted by Jennifer Henry of Stanlib. Panellists included Clarissa van der Westhuyzen of Fairtree, Murray Winckler of Laurium Capital and Jacques Conradie of Peregrine Capital...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.