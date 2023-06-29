Special Reports

Pick of the Month: Oceana still going swimmingly

The underlying prospects and potential in the company leads us to maintain our positive stance

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 08:00

Fishing counter Oceana Holdings is a stock this analyst and IM recommended as being “the catch of the season” back in June 2022 at R56.39.

IM placed a target of R72 on the stock. That target was attained and exceeded...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.