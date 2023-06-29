JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
Investors in the JSE’s food producers index have had a serious case of indigestion.
The food index year to date is down 16%, while the all share index is ahead 3.3% at the time of writing. On a three-year basis the food sector is even more sickly, declining 10% versus a 47% increase in the Alsi. Much of this underperformance has been led by rising distribution and input costs of raw materials which — with the implementation of erratic load-shedding — have hit profit margins of all food stocks...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Food producers may be ripe for M&A moves
Nothing is immune to opportunities and deals may be simmering under the sector’s unappetising surface
Investors in the JSE’s food producers index have had a serious case of indigestion.
The food index year to date is down 16%, while the all share index is ahead 3.3% at the time of writing. On a three-year basis the food sector is even more sickly, declining 10% versus a 47% increase in the Alsi. Much of this underperformance has been led by rising distribution and input costs of raw materials which — with the implementation of erratic load-shedding — have hit profit margins of all food stocks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.