Special Reports

Opportunity in adversity at Coronation

The fund manager’s earnings have dived since it lost the latest round in its battle with Sars — so now could be a good time to buy

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 08:00 Shawn Stockigt

Coronation’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) loss, which it flagged in a trading update towards the end of April, did not come as a big surprise to those who had paged through its 2022 financial report.

In the notes section on page 137 of the report and in subsequent updates via Sens, the fund manager updated shareholders on a review of its international operations by the South African Revenue Service (Sars). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.