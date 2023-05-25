Special Reports

Montauk: A company whose time has come

Interest in renewable energy sources looks to present Montauk Renewables with a promising future

25 May 2023 - 08:00 ANTHONY CLARK

Very little is written about JSE- and Nasdaq-listed Montauk Renewables, despite it once attaining Holy Grail status for a listed domestic corporate.

The company turned a fledgling business around, consolidated its corporate structure, listed itself on the Nasdaq and became a proverbial “10-bagger” stock in the process...

