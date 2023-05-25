Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
Motor companies and governments say the EU’s latest emissions rules are counter-productive
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
Undertaking a company review for interim results on Transaction Capital (TCP) is the written-word equivalent of catching a grand piano thrown from an upper floor of the Carlton Centre.
TCP was originally based on specialist financial services and most notably provided funding and services within the minibus taxi sector. It then moved swiftly into the used car market via an initial stake in the successful WeBuyCars platform. TCP was a stock market darling...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How Transaction Capital got trapped in debt gridlock
WeBuyCars and Nutun are great assets, but SA Taxi has been a perilous ride
Undertaking a company review for interim results on Transaction Capital (TCP) is the written-word equivalent of catching a grand piano thrown from an upper floor of the Carlton Centre.
TCP was originally based on specialist financial services and most notably provided funding and services within the minibus taxi sector. It then moved swiftly into the used car market via an initial stake in the successful WeBuyCars platform. TCP was a stock market darling...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.