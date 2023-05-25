Special Reports

How Transaction Capital got trapped in debt gridlock

WeBuyCars and Nutun are great assets, but SA Taxi has been a perilous ride

25 May 2023 - 08:00 ANTHONY CLARK

Undertaking a company review for interim results on Transaction Capital (TCP) is the written-word equivalent of catching a grand piano thrown from an upper floor of the Carlton Centre.

TCP was originally based on specialist financial services and most notably provided funding and services within the minibus taxi sector. It then moved swiftly into the used car market via an initial stake in the successful WeBuyCars platform. TCP was a stock market darling...

