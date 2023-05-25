Special Reports

How to avoid falling into the JSE’s value traps

The JSE offers plenty of bargains — on paper. But cheap is often cheap for a good reason

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Every crisis brings opportunities, or so the cliché goes.

There is no shortage of crises in South Africa. The economy is moribund, with the chances of growth reigniting dampened by successive interest rate hikes and inflationary pressures. Business confidence is low and investment sluggish, limited largely to niches such as fintech and selected mining activities. Government policy — across a number of business sectors — remains uncertain if not plain incomprehensible and, worse, devoid of the necessary urgency to stave off impending disaster...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.