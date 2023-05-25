Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
Motor companies and governments say the EU’s latest emissions rules are counter-productive
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
It was a windy Saturday evening in Cape Town as I wrote this column. The city was busy as the rugby match between the Stormers and the Irish team Connacht was a sellout. The fan walk was awash with people and as I drove home from gym the queue at KFC in Green Point was out of the door.
That gave me the inspiration for this article. Not rugby, but chicken...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANTHONY CLARK: Senwes hits a fertile furrow
German expansion and weak rand insulate agri company from South African gloom
It was a windy Saturday evening in Cape Town as I wrote this column. The city was busy as the rugby match between the Stormers and the Irish team Connacht was a sellout. The fan walk was awash with people and as I drove home from gym the queue at KFC in Green Point was out of the door.
That gave me the inspiration for this article. Not rugby, but chicken...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.