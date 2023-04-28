WARWICK LUCAS: Hot takeaways from the forum

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
I will continue my notes from The Investment Forum hosted by The Collaborative Exchange, as the basic discussion points are still current.
This is a conference where fund managers showcase themselves to the financial planning industry. There were managers who thought market prospects suck (and said so), while others were inclined to hoover up the alleged value on offer.
I will sacrifice depth for breadth to collate the range of thought-provoking ideas or facts presented (and offer my own ideas or opinions in brackets).
The panel discussion on how big asset managers could compete with independent asset managers tended to look sideways, rather than backwards. By this I mean they seemed more concerned with similar size competitors.
Planners tend to default to big names and the size of a player tends to underpin its credibility. Structural concerns they touched on were the possibility of an extended low-return environment, the need to find new product and just how underfunded so many SA retirements look. (In a way I am not surprised. While small asset managers do have a nimbleness advantage, the successive addition of size starts to lean against any new entrants so, realistically big companies can tolerate the assets they lose to small players, whereas a BlackRock probably offers a more existential threat).
Schroders’ Michael Devereux presented “Is the 60/40 portfolio dead?” His short answer was “no”. Sometimes trite points work best and he argued that it should be a better year ahead, on the simple assumption of inflation peaking. History further favours the brave, because it is rare for a two-year 60/40 strategy to fail.
He edged fairly carefully around the hard vs soft vs no landing discussion. He noted that most central bank policy works with a lag. That’s why it took so long into the rate cycle before the SVB bank collapse materialised. He also pointed out that some lucky events conspired to take pressure off the European and US economies, for example warmer winter weather than usual.
For part of the argument, they refer to their in-house valuation simulations, in which they have global bonds and credit on reasonable valuations, as well as emerging market assets. Thus even though there was an extended period of overvaluation, this may mean global bonds are now somewhat investible.
Devereux also noted that if inflation does come down, then the stock/bond diversification benefit should also return. This effect has been particularly strong for the past 20 years, until 2021. He then turned to charts comparing “growth momentum” (defined as a three-month change in output gap) against “inflation cycles”.
These were based on global data from 1980 and contained a couple of surprises. (I have to say, though, that 40 years are possibly a short data set for such studies.)
In -ve growth momentum and high inflation, nothing (apart from treasuries) goes better, and in +ve growth momentum and low inflation everything goes better (only combination that scored +ve for gold). They think expected equity earnings may be overestimated. So on a style cycle basis, value alone may struggle, so quality may be a necessary inclusion.
Gold has not sold off as much as might be expected against various rate hikes, partially because some Cenbank buying has supported gold. (My own thought on tightening — the inflation is the tightness: think of the cost-of-living pressures in Europe.)
In summary, 60/40 portfolios should have a better year ahead — Schroders expects a more “normal” year, though risks haven’t fully abated.
Clyde Rossouw of Ninety One’s “Adapting to new realities” had some hard-hitting (and out there) points to make. The first was that the US Fed will look to bring the Fed funds rate equal to core inflation, and is approaching that point, though it has 75bp to go. However, PMI and bond spreads are very constrictive, and will lean hard on earnings. Most particularly, earnings in the US sectors of consumer discretionary, financials, materials and energy would be hardest choked; this is a notable call since some or all of these enjoy favour from many other commentators. The basis — ie where is the potential for an earnings trough?
Well, banks are a leveraged business model, and curve spread problems abound. Energy shares are held up by refining margins. Commodities are at short-term risk from growth slowdown. One area he touched on made me sit up. He thinks US house prices are the biggest risk this year (which, if true, is a concern, because a rotten housing market presents potential structural rather than cyclical issues).
The particular graphics he trotted out — namely the owners’ equivalent rent in CPI and 30-year mortgage rates vs the Case-Shiller Home Price indices — were all headed in uncomfortable directions. A number of those fixed-price mortgages will get run out, meanwhile the US CPI is getting held up by owner-equivalent rent — and yet debt deflation pressures loom large in the background.
Comments on SA were trite and echoed those by Neville Chester, which I discussed in March. SA has become a relative-opportunity economy, where your key analysis is “Who is eating whose lunch?”. The lack of growth means it’s a zero-sum game.
Growth and valuations are misleading because real GDP growth is a challenge aggravated by SOE issues, costs of doing business are high and rising (including load-shedding) and listed opportunities are reducing. International fund managers are overweight banks, energy and tech.
His overall takeaway was that value and energy was last year’s game. This year geopolitical uncertainty will linger even as inflation moderates. Earnings and balance sheets and company fundamentals will come back to the fore this year, with high-quality global companies best suited for an uncertain and tough environment.
This backed up quite nicely a later panel discussion on “Is globalisation on the retreat?”. That morphed into a discussion of “Does SVB change anything?”, which reduced its shelf life. Ben Preston of Orbis noted that tech companies had way overinvested in their future. Geopolitics is back, and the cheapest operating place is no longer the dominant consideration.
This theme was touched on separately by Devereux in a presentation on the geopolitical shifts after Covid. He noted two key disruptive regime shifts following on from active fiscal policy and a multipolar world. First, big government is here to stay, even if it’s not as big as it was 2020. Second, in this emerging “multipolar” world the Pax Americana has been replaced by “Friend-shoring”.
Wade Witbooi of Glacier moderated a panel on “Turbulence for the decade ahead” with Deon Gouws of Credo (I always enjoy his wry humour), Richard Wiseman of Goldman Sachs, Lutz Morjan of Franklin Templeton and Jeremy Thomas of Sarasin.
Gouws is firmly among the active managers happiest in a blend of the value and quality styles. He also referred to comments by a famed US quant house that an AI strategy would not win on its own in the near term, because so much data is required, and current timelines are too short.
Witbooi also observed that the highly credible AQR recently said value still had legs. Morjan said markets are micro-efficient, but macro-inefficient. (I’m not convinced, unless by “efficient” you mean “correct”.)
Wiseman claimed there were many ways macro themes (such as demographics) affect individual companies. Several curious examples of possible wiggle room were offered — for example, he said that more money is spent annually on adult toys than industrial automation. (So — lots of upside. Koff.)
Additionally, only 2% of the global population has been DNA screened (lots more potential there) and most people who don’t invest in crypto like the idea of blockchain.
Thomas noted that they are long-term thematic managers, who also shifted to quality. He said the yield curve needs to flatten, so it may take a further 15 months for the market to recover properly. He believes Microsoft may make big profits from its access to AI. It has no exposure to China A shares, as he said it’s essential for a manager to have a Chinese team.
In his presentation on “Thematic investing” Wiseman highlighted the four key megatrends for the next few decades. These have the common denominator of innovation and are: tech innovations, new age consumer, environmental sustainability and future of health care. This is an extension of the primary work they have been doing in terms of investing in millennial demographic themes. They use this framework to try to work out where future money flows will go.
Millennials are huge spending disruptors and most of them live in emerging markets. The period of austerity during the global financial crisis (GFC) led to mass adoptions of tech that reduced the cost of living. Millennials are more likely to spend their values. Millennials’ voting cycles are also different from previous generations: they continue shifting left rather than becoming more conservative as they age.
Environmental sustainability offers big problems and opportunities; for example if the cement industry were a country, it would be the third-biggest carbon emitter in the world.
A quirky opportunity is DSM, a Dutch company that produces a feed additive that reduces cow burps and farts (methane).
Perhaps most interesting was the report card on how health-care innovation is accelerating. In genomics, a full DNA sequencing costs less than $200 and can be done in a day. Meanwhile, a threat to be addressed is Alzheimer’s, the incidence of which is set to treble by 2050. Readers may be aware of antidiabetic treatments applied to weight loss, for example an anti-obesity drug from Novo reduces weight by 15% on average, and there is scope for many such improvements.
A profound development is the R21 antimalarial vaccination developed by the University of Oxford Jenner institute. Though it has an 80% efficacy, this could mean, with a proper campaign, total eradication of malaria by 2030 would be possible. This is both a commercial opportunity and also a huge potential boost to economies of frontier markets, in which 250-million people every year get malaria (and 600,000 die).
He also noted the development of a haemophilia drug gene therapy which is a one-shot treatment. Tragically the cost is $3.5m per treatment, but no doubt developments will improve accessibility over time.
In summary, he noted that biotechs are trading 18% below their cash values — the last time they were at such ratings was just after the GFC. His bottom line was that the growth selloff had been absolutely indiscriminate.
The presentation I was most looking forward to was from Sygnia’s Kyle Hulett entitled “Are active ETFs the future of ETFs in SA?” Some might be surprised at this, but I feel that the range of ETFs available in South Africa are better described as solid rather than as awe-inspiring as the choices available in the US/UK/Europe.
Both ETFs and unit trusts (UT) are regulated as collective investment schemes. However, there are some important differences. ETFs are priced instantly and, when traded, the price is made at the spot price. ETFs in South Africa are only passive to date, while the disclosure requirements are daily for passive ETFs, but quarterly for UTs. (By passive we mean linked to an index. Though style tilted funds are an active investment decision, they are still passively managed).
A new inflow into UTs pushes trading costs on to all fund holders, whereas ETFs have bid-ask spreads. Thus, for both buying and selling an ETF, a spread “cost” (which consists of a premium or discount to NAV) is incurred. Hulett said they have never been asked for spread data. He put up graphics (fund X vs anonymous fund Y) in support of his opinion that their spreads (managed by Jane Street of the UK) are usually the best in class (like for like indices). I really wish it was common practice to report spread, as it is in developed markets (nudge, nudge, hint, hint to the JSE here).
I have to say, I do find it easier trading the spread in Sygnia funds than any other issuers’ ETFs (apart from Satrix 40, which has the critical mass for natural deal flow). In many others, when I place a bid in a fund with huge spread, its only a couple of minutes (sometimes immediate) and there is suddenly a bid in front of me. In addition, there appears to be formulas behind the process when I start trying to move my bids around.
So, are the market makers making a market or gaming prospective investors? They know; I don’t.
The JSE has approved actively managed ETFs (AMETFs) but there are no listings or applications so far. Disclosure and liquidity are, however, issues. In seems that potential issuers of AMETFs want quarterly disclosure so they don’t get front-run on execution of new ideas. (It’s a fair point — Mebane Faber of Cambria in the US told me he had stopped indexing a number of his ETFs because he was tired of getting front-runned).
With such disclosure, however, market makers will struggle to calculate a real-time NAV. Structures to help out the market makers in their tasks will add some costs. The global average fees Hulett cited from etfdb.com were: active UT 1.4%, AMETFs 0.83% and passive ETFs about 0.59%. He also noted that the biggest active AMETF is fixed income. Now that I would love to see in SA!
First, active bond managers do add value over passive. Also, in South Africa all bond ETFs are accumulating, which means to give my clients cash flow I have to sell units. I said South African ETFs are solid, but I will make an exception for the bond ones. They are horrid, and need a revamp.
Lucas received free entrance to The Investment Forum conference
