RFG has pie in its face

RFG Holdings was listed in 2014, a couple of years after Capitalworks (among others) backed a management buyout and took a stake of about 40% in the company (net of the IPO, in which RFG raised R1.2bn, placing shares at R12 a share).
At time of writing, RFG is trading at 880c. You don’t need your calculator to figure out that this hasn’t been a happy story. Capitalworks rolled the investment into new funds in 2021, as the original funds had reached the end of their mandated lives and it clearly wasn’t a good time to sell the stake.
RFG has made the most of its listed platform and has acquired a number of businesses. This has led to expansion beyond the original canned fruit business, with recent dealmaking activity focused on the pies category. Performance at category level can vary wildly, depending on a multitude of factors. This is why food manufacturers tend to have a portfolio of businesses. It is also why RFG went on an acquisition spree in the years after listing, though that hasn’t worked out well for the share price.
The strategy includes a mix of branded and private-label products. RFG has embraced this trend in retail rather than trying to fight it. This makes sense, as most brands on the shelf aren’t nearly as valuable to consumers as the manufacturers would have us believe. Private-label brands are on a par with the branded products, not least because they are made in the same factory!
In the year ended October 2022, the mix was 45% branded and 55% private label. There is an interesting split across long-life (77% branded) and fresh (27% branded). It’s not difficult to see that the core strength of the group still lies in canned goods, where the Rhodes brand is particularly strong, as is Bull Brand corned meat.
RFG focuses on convenience, ranging from canned products to pies and even fancy products on the Woolworths shelves. Within this strategy, there are areas of dominance, such as an 81% market share in canned meats and meals. There are also tougher categories — a 19% market share in canned vegetables is good enough for a No 2 position.
There’s an important point here: RFG aims to be either first or second in all its categories. This relative strength is critical in negotiations with retailers, as suppliers are constantly being squeezed. It’s especially important as online grocery grows, because customers are shown a smaller assortment in online shopping than in the stores and only the best brands make the cut.
With the international result largely attributed to rand depreciation and a failed peach crop in Greece, the market didn’t get too excited about the future
The geographic split came to the fore in 2022, as the international segment moved from years of marginal profitability to a bumper R209m in operating profit. In contrast, the regional business (Africa, including South Africa) dropped from R412m to R324m. With the international result largely attributed to rand depreciation and a failed peach crop in Greece, the market didn’t get too excited about the future.
That turned out to be the correct approach, because volumes in the international segment fell 18.8% in the 21 weeks to February 26 2023. In the regional segment, they fell 9.4%. Pricing increases have more than offset the volume declines at group level, but the market knows pricing can take you only so far. The share price has had a torrid time in 2023, losing nearly a third of its value.
Another source of major pressure is load-shedding, driving a weekly cost of R2m for generators. To give context, the 2022 dividend — a bumper year — was R76m. Load-shedding can easily wipe out the dividend for this group and reverse the 100 basis points improvement in normalised operating margin that was achieved over the past five years.
Free cash flow looks set to disappoint this year, as the group is capital intensive (R250m capex was planned for financial 2023, of which R50m is for pineapple plantations) and primarily reliant on South African consumers and operating conditions. With solar generation behind the curve in the group, there isn’t much mitigation of load-shedding either.
The share price is sending a strong message and has no technical support levels to fall back on. IM won’t be buying any time soon.
