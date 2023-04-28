Pick of the Month: The unrecognised value of Grindrod

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
Ports and logistics counter Grindrod is a stock that IM has consistently recommended.
Previous articles, always seemingly written in March or November, show that our first buy recommendation was in November 2020 at 370c, with a 750c target. Further buy recommendations came at 400c, 502c and 531c. Our original target was made and exceeded. Grindrod’s high was at R11.98.
The stock peaked in August 2022. Then 25% shareholder Remgro, in a surprising move, stated it would unbundle its stake. That announcement caused Grindrod to slump to an intraday low of 808c by mid-October as the unbundling occurred. After the unbundling the stock rallied at near 40%.
Why Remgro unbundled is a mystery. Many believed it was long-term holding and that Remgro was the natural capital partner for Grindrod given the dire state of domestic rail and port infrastructure and the desire by government to involve private sector participation. However, Remgro has partnered with Mediterranean Shipping Co.
Viewed from another perspective, Remgro’s exit might be a desirable move, as it removes any impediment for offers being made for Grindrod.
Market whispers indicate that Remgro had rebuffed many generously priced offers or advances in the past. With Grindrod now unencumbered and its disparate portfolio cleaned up, the stock remains a highly attractive special situation in a sector that could experience significant domestic and regional growth.
IM is aware that several external approaches have been made for Grindrod, with the board apparently having set up a process to handle and adjudicate the numerous enquiries. This was one of IM’s tenets in its original recommendation — corporate action (aside from the paring and asset sale of the Grindrod portfolio back to its ports, rail and logistics core).
At the results presentation CEO Xolani Mbambo was upbeat about the robust prospects
Recent results to December 2022 were commendable. Headline earnings rose 40% to 128.8c a share, with a total dividend for the period (including a one-off special after the Grindrod Bank sale) giving shareholders a total of 95.3c a share. NAV for the period was R12.11 a share.
Grindrod’s accounts are less cluttered than at past reporting, as many divisions have been exited. Past results have always been cluttered with impairments and restatements. Financial 2022 was a “cleaner” period. Core normalised headline earnings came in at 142c a share, putting the stock on an earnings multiple of 6.4. IM believes this is highly attractive.
The wider market mostly missed this, and perplexingly sold off the stock on the results — despite prospects for the company and the sector it operates in being significantly improved over the 12 months.
As IM writes, Grindrod is trading at just over 900c, a decline of 8% in the year to date but 14% from when results were recently released.
At the results presentation newly appointed CEO Xolani Mbambo, who came in from the rail and logistics division, was upbeat about the robust prospects and the role Grindrod could play in public-private partnerships and its regional port assets.
Grindrod had an excellent period in its Mozambique port assets, in which it has a 25% stake alongside Dubai Ports International. With the dysfunctionality and inefficiency of South African ports, corporates have been sending materials, mostly commodities, by rail and road to Maputo. This caused the port to handle record volumes.
In the reporting period Grindrod handled record drybulk and port volumes at its operations — highlighting that efficient operators benefited as Transnet languished.
Aside from public-private partnerships and the expansion of the Maputo port, rail within Grindrod also has material upside. However, rail would need considerable capital expenditure and, in all likelihood, Grindrod would have to be part of a consortium, given the size of the partnerships.
One benefit already obvious in domestic rail was a Transnet missive that passed many in the market by.
In an agreement between Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) and Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique, the state-owned company that operates the railway, a major agreement was signed that would allow seamless cross-border exports to the port of Maputo.
A major agreement was signed that would allow seamless cross-border exports to the port of Maputo
This will be a win for Grindrod. TFR plans to nearly double the number of trains on the northwest corridor for export commodities to the port of Maputo. Chrome ore trains will increase from 12 a week to 21, and magnetite trains from 17 to 28.
With the company having recently sold Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, current gearing stands at a comfortable 15%. So Grindrod has scope to expand and gear up to take advantage of opportunities in the sector — including planned public-private partnerships.
The recent sell-off in Grindrod may be the second bite at the cherry for investors who missed the bounce-back after the Remgro unbundling.
With a plethora of growth vectors, IM is at a loss to explain why the Grindrod share price has weakened after the results were released. There are known routes to growth, encouraging permutations for joint ventures and consortium agreements — and even rumours of a takeout.
IM continues to recommend a buy on Grindrod, with a target value of R14 — which would represent an upside of more than 50%.
Pick of the Month: The unrecognised value of Grindrod
The share has weakened despite the company offering promising potential for growth, joint ventures and consortium agreements
