Online share trading undergoes another evolution

In an era when consumers increasingly engage, shop and transact online, the mainstream adoption and usage of digital platforms is a major factor spurring growth in online share trading.
“It is estimated that more than a third of South Africans have access to a smart device that enables them to invest and trade shares from their phones or tablets,” says Sebastian Pillay, head of share investing at FNB Wealth & Investments.
In addition to these easily accessible and intuitive digital platforms, low investment minimums and fees created a compelling value proposition that drove steady adoption until the Covid pandemic and the accompanying market volatility sent the sector into overdrive.
Access to data, insights and analyst research via these trading platforms, coupled with innovations such as demo accounts and social trading, supported the boom.
“Many platforms provide educational resources or access to training academies to support online learning, while virtual demo accounts allow new users to practise and gain experience and confidence before investing in markets,” says Heloïse Greeff, founder of Greeff Invest and a member of the Popular Investor Program on the eToro multi-asset social trading platform.
It is still imperative that investors do their homework
These social and copy-trading platforms allow users to learn by following the investment strategies of experienced investors, which can help improve overall financial literacy. However, it is still imperative that investors do their homework before they invest.
The emergence of fractional share investing, which enables investors to buy a portion of a share rather than a whole share, has further reduced the barrier to entry for most retail investors, adds Greeff.
“Fractional shares provide investors with more sensible options than the volatile penny stocks in which they previously had to invest.”
In this way, Greeff believes that the democratising of access to information, the creation of easier access to markets and the lowering of fees have levelled the playing field for retail investors, regardless of their financial knowledge and resources.
The sector subsequently experienced a surge in registrations on online share trading platforms as retail investors with spare time during lockdowns and extra disposable income looked to exploit the emerging opportunities.
“This market growth will likely continue as retail investors become more mature in their investing journey,” says Greeff.
Moreover, online share trading providers, both locally and internationally, continue to innovate in ways that will support continued growth, with advancements in intelligent digital technologies playing a catalytic role.
According to Pillay, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have already had a significant impact on share trading platforms, with technologies such as ChatGPT profoundly influencing the sector by helping to improve efficiencies, service levels and investment outcomes.
“AI and ML algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data, [and] provide personalised services and investment recommendations that can lead to better engagement and increased customer satisfaction,” Pillay says.
In this regard, he explains that platforms can leverage AI to take into account an individual’s risk profile and investment objective to tailor customised investment portfolios to their specific needs.
“AI and ML also have the potential to revolutionise the online trading industry by providing more accurate predictions and smarter investment strategies. Investors can expect more advanced tools that leverage AI and ML to optimise their portfolios and make better-informed decisions,” says Greeff.
AI-powered chatbots are becoming increasingly popular for frontline support via online trading platforms
From a customer service standpoint, AI-powered chatbots are becoming increasingly popular for frontline support via online trading platforms.
“These chatbots can instantly respond to specific customer queries and complaints, which leads to higher customer satisfaction levels and lower attrition rates,” says Pillay.
Furthermore, applying AI and ML on the back end can help detect and prevent fraudulent activities on digital platforms to improve overall security.
Pillay predicts that additional innovation will emerge from applying the underlying blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
“Blockchain technology will revolutionise online share trading by providing a secure, transparent and decentralised platform that will reduce the need for intermediaries and enable immediate settlements to improve on the three-day period now experienced locally.”
For more sophisticated investors, local online platforms create diversification opportunities by offering direct, real-time access to international stock exchanges and a growing basket of alternative investment options, including property, renewable energy and impact-farming ventures.
“We expect that the digital landscape for share trading will continue to transform at a rapid pace and bring about further advancements and innovations in this area,” says Pillay.
