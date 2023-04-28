This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Special Reports

EDITOR’S NOTE

MARC HASENFUSS: When you just have to grin and bear it

My son’s uncomplicated reason for going big on Richemont? ‘These okes have really sick brands’

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
28 April 2023 - 08:00
A Cartier store, operated by Richemont, in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A Cartier store, operated by Richemont, in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, they say.

I recently managed — with much kicking and screaming — to get my studious son to invest in the stock market. My contention has always been that the earlier you learn to invest, the better. That said, I never seem to learn. But that’s a topic for another time.

In any event, my son finally looked away from cryptocurrencies and started scanning equities on the JSE. It did not take long for the market machinations to pique his interest — even if I winced when I saw him looking at charts rather than financial statements.

A quick but valuable lesson was learnt in Nampak, followed by some mixed results. When he was ready to “go big” he decided to opt for luxury brands conglomerate Richemont, a share that had done well in his “mock portfolio”.

Naturally, as a value-inclined investor, I tried to dissuade him — being a tad wary of Richemont’s premium price. I suggested that if he was going to back a Rupert family company, rather look at deeply discounted investment counters Remgro and Reinet.

He was adamant, countering with an argument that was simply: “These okes have really sick brands.”  Yup, don’t overcomplicate things.

There is nothing in my carefully assembled portfolio that has compared with the growth from Richemont in the first few weeks of April. Nothing even remotely close.

Interestingly, I found myself flip-flopping when Zac toyed with the idea of cashing out his Richemont profits. There I found myself arguing for holding onto the shares, and rather following a strategy of buying more if there was a price dip.

Richemont, I maintained, was strongly cash generative, prided itself in its dividend flows, had excellent management, owned an array of brilliant brands (he obviously knew that), was innovative and had a balance sheet that could withstand a mauling from a bionic bear. These are, after all, the key attributes of a long-term investment.

I don’t know what the lad is going to do. Perhaps it is best at this early juncture of his investment career to stop peppering him with advice, and rather offer him Cartier blanche …

READ MORE:

Luxury goods maker Richemont’s share price hits a record high

The company’s stocks added R55bn to its market value on Friday alone
Companies
1 week ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: Price elastic ain’t fantastic

Poultry and fishing companies, choking back rapidly rising input costs, are sitting ducks in this tough environment. For luxury goods firms such as ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Luxury goods firms bank on Chinese return

Sector seen among the largest winners of China’s reopening
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
How MultiChoice withstood the streaming onslaught
Special Reports
2.
EV market still offers hope to PGM producers
Special Reports
3.
Ram remains buoyant in endless choppy waters
Special Reports
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: When you just have to grin and ...
Special Reports
5.
RFG has pie in its face
Special Reports

Related Articles

Reigniting Remgro: lighting up a new generation of investors

Features / Cover Story

MARC HASENFUSS: Cognition, HCI and Richemont are shaking their assets loose

Opinion / Market Watch

Rupert on Richemont’s rumble with LVMH

Money & Investing

MARC HASENFUSS: Blackmail at Richemont? Not so fast, Johann

Opinion / Market Watch

Reinet may lighten BAT stake to become more flexible

Companies / Financial Services

Behind Richemont’s market mauling

Money & Investing

MARC HASENFUSS: Richemont’s gilded citadel

Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.