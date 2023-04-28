Good neighbour could become a good friend

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
Imagine you’re one of four meaningful banks in an economy whose population is less than half that of Joburg’s.
Add to that daydreaming the fact that your government bungled its response to Covid and the fallout of the pandemic lingered longer than in your big brother neighbour, South Africa.
That’s what Capricorn Group in Namibia had to contend with last year. Capricorn owns Bank Windhoek, the smaller Bank Gaborone in Botswana, minority stakes in Sanlam and Santam’s Namibian units and Capricorn Asset Management.
Bank Windhoek is the second-largest lender according to total assets in the country of about 2.7-million people. It accounts for almost 75% of Capricorn’s operating profit, followed by Bank Gaborone and microlending in Namibia.
A bank’s fortunes are tied to the macroeconomic realities of the nation where it operates. Interest rates, inflation, economic growth, unemployment, the size of the unbanked population and relative wealth of the citizenry are key determinants of success.
The growth outlook for Namibia’s economy, which relies heavily on mining, cattle rearing and tourism, is far more benign than South Africa’s. The central bank, the Bank of Namibia, forecasts its economy to expand by 3% this year after 2022’s 4.2% rally. This compares to the 2% growth in South Africa last year and the 0.2% expansion forecast by the Reserve Bank for 2023.
The Bank of Namibia isn’t oblivious to risks, however. Due to the nation’s heavy reliance on South Africa for consumer goods, electricity and food, economic woes tend to spill over the Nakop border post.
Electricity is the Bank of Namibia’s key concern. NamPower, the country’s power utility, imported 71% of its electricity in 2022 from Zambia (180MW), South Africa (100MW) and Zimbabwe (80MW).
The bank is becoming pickier about who it lends to, the level of security it demands and the interest rates it charges
As the country’s largest power-generation unit at Ruacana Falls (347MW) on the Angolan border contended with below-average rainfall in the Kunene River catchment area, the utility relied more on electricity from South Africa.
A disruption in electricity supply would hit hard at energy-intensive users such as the uranium and zinc mine near the coastal town of Swakopmund and diamond miners in the south. This could dampen the country’s growth outlook and weigh on lenders, including Bank Windhoek.
However, as one door shuts, another opens. NamPower is rolling out a renewable energy programme that aims to add 300MW of clean energy from private suppliers in the short term.
This will open a greater role for banks to fund long-term infrastructure projects with certainty about offtake prices and volumes.
In fact, in 2018 Bank Windhoek was the first lender in Southern Africa to list a so-called green bond and by June last year it had funded N$124.3m in renewable energy projects from the bond’s proceeds.
The road ahead goes uphill for Namibian lenders, despite the central bank’s benevolent economic outlook. In 2022, asset growth among the top four lenders was lacklustre at best. Bank Windhoek’s total loans and advances edged 2.8% higher and deposits from customers grew 5.7%.
The former points to conservative lending, and the bank attested to its more careful approach when it released its financial statements for the six months to December 31. It referred to a decline in nonperforming loans “attributed to the enhancement of the bank’s credit risk management processes and procedures to proactively monitor and manage credit risk in a changed economic environment amid increasing financial pressure on customers”.
In other words, the bank is becoming pickier about who it lends to, the level of security it demands and the interest rates it charges.
This is also evident in Bank Windhoek’s shift towards more secured lending in its latest reporting period: “The main driver for the increase [in loans and advances] is higher than expected growth in instalment and mortgage loans.”
The flipside of increased growth in secured assets is that it attracts interest rates which are closer to prime and not as handsome as those for overdrafts, credit cards, revolving credit facilities and personal loans.
Standard Bank Namibia’s 2.3% increase in loans and advances produced a 17.5% increase in net interest income last year, compared with 17% at Bank Windhoek.
Standard Bank Namibia targeted higher-margin corporate and investment banking (CIB), such as financial, mining, power and infrastructure clients. This boosted its CIB unit’s net interest income by more than half.
Bank Windhoek’s seeming tilt towards more conservative lending — not a bad plan in uncertain times — complements its healthy capitalisation. By end-December, Bank Windhoek’s capital adequacy ratio was 16.7% against a regulatory requirement of 10%.
The bank’s 16.7% return on equity beats Standard Bank Namibia’s 13.7% but falls well short of FNB Namibia’s 27.8%. (FNB had a formidable 2022 in terms of loan and deposit growth, sucking market share away from other lenders.)
Bank Windhoek’s tilt benefits its underlying loan book. Nonperforming loans decreased to 5.2% at end-December from 5.4% at end-June, and credit impairment losses were more than 20% lower in the final six months compared with the same period a year earlier.
Bank Gaborone is on a growth path amid tight economic conditions in Botswana. In the year to June 30, it increased profits by 34.7% as it saw loan growth of 7.1% — mainly in the riskier space of overdrafts and business loans — and deposit growth of 17.1%.
Credit impairments were higher in Bank Gaborone’s business services sector, which was hit hard by the pandemic. The increase in loans and credit impairments, alongside deposit growth, weighed on the bank’s net interest income, which dived by 7.3%. This was easily offset, however, by a 33% jump in non-interest revenue and below-inflation cost containment.
Capricorn has two strong lenders in its stable: Bank Windhoek is a dominant player and a household name, while Bank Gaborone is on a strong growth path.
It is one of those companies in African markets which — if an investor has the appetite to hold onto an illiquid and long-term stock — may pay off in a couple of years.
Good neighbour could become a good friend
Strong banks in Namibia and Botswana offer the prospect of good long-term returns
