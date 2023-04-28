EOH back afloat but still in troubled waters

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
A share that has halved in value can halve again. A share that has lost 90% can lose 90% again. In fact, a stock can keep losing value all the way down to 1c, as some have learnt the hard way.
A five-year chart of EOH reveals a few previous heartbreaks. “Buying the dip” prematurely in corporate scandals is like thinking the violence is over when the thriller you’re watching still has 30 minutes to go. That half-hour isn’t likely to be suitable viewing for your kids or granny.
But when the bloodshed is over and the killer has been caught, the fear and greed in public markets means opportunities can arise. Only when greed has fully left the building, however, is it safe to venture into these turnaround stories, preferably after the inevitable rights offer. There are very few debt-laden turnaround attempts that don’t require shareholders to chip in at some point.
It’s a good sign when that equity issue is oversubscribed because it means investors are willing to roll the dice once more. The key is “excess applications”, which in EOH’s case made January’s rights offer a resounding success.
EOH received demand from investors for more than 135% of available shares and the rights offer put R500m in the bank. Lebashe Investment Group invested a further R100m in the company under a specific issue of shares.
The capital raise was priced at 130c and EOH was trading at 180c at the time of writing, so that’s a tidy return over a few months.
As shareholders in Nampak are learning the hard way, negotiating with banks is a lot easier once shareholders have demonstrated a willingness to throw more coins into the tip jar. Nampak is fighting for its life and will almost certainly need a rights offer to make it work, whereas EOH can now happily point to a restructured balance sheet.
EOH may have recovered from the initial shock of its past but it will remain in therapy for a while
After the rights issue, EOH restructured its debt with Standard Bank to introduce a mix of funding facilities including general banking, revolving credit and term loans. This gives EOH a single banking relationship and a debt maturity profile that looks workable. Importantly, it also significantly lowers the cost of debt for the group.
Investors also tend to underestimate the impact of management distraction. Every meeting with banking lawyers is time that could have been spent on underlying operations and driving growth.
When competitors are able to focus on operations rather than balance sheets, this creates a dangerous situation that demands high levels of performance from the management team. Regardless of how well the team navigates these challenges, there’s no denying that signing off on a turnaround is great news for operational focus.
Is it all smooth sailing now? Of course not. EOH operates in a highly competitive market with relatively low margins. A legacy state-owned enterprises business is struggling to close contracts, meaning a 10% revenue decline in that part of the business. EOH may have recovered from the initial shock of its past but it will remain in therapy for a while.
The numbers aren’t the easiest to understand, but margin compression is a term every investor should watch out for. In the six months ended January, revenue from continuing operations grew by 8% year on year and expenses were up 10% with one-offs stripped out.
I never like seeing this many adjustments to profitability, with operating profit coming in at R110m for the six months versus R100m for the entire prior year. This means operating profit margin effectively doubled despite the underlying story suggesting expenses grew ahead of revenue.
After the equity capital raise, debt is down to R673m. With adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R181m for the six months, that’s a net debt to annualised ebitda of 1.86 times — still a high level of gearing. Net working capital of R253m and cash of R227m brings net cash to ebitda more in line with acceptable levels, though caution is still warranted.
With a market cap of R1.15bn and on a conservative view using debt rather than net debt, the EV/ebitda multiple on a six-month forward basis (using annualised ebitda) is five times. Punting at the rights offer worked well, but EOH looks fully priced for now.
EOH back afloat but still in troubled waters
Successful rights offer and lower debt costs put company on course for recovery, but challenges remain
Image: Freddy Mavunda
