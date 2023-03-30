A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
If a founder gets lucky, a product will turn out to be a success. If a founder gets lucky twice, there will be another successful product that complements the first one. If the universe continues to smile upon that founder, the products might even become a platform.
If you google “platform businesses”, you’ll find that Google is a good example of one. If you bing “platform businesses”, you’ll have just used a search engine with plenty of potential but limited success to show for it, despite Microsoft’s muscle being behind it. That may change in years to come...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Why platforms are so powerful
Everything is now a platform business as smartphone penetration into a global user base upped the ante on the lucrative business of connecting people
If a founder gets lucky, a product will turn out to be a success. If a founder gets lucky twice, there will be another successful product that complements the first one. If the universe continues to smile upon that founder, the products might even become a platform.
If you google “platform businesses”, you’ll find that Google is a good example of one. If you bing “platform businesses”, you’ll have just used a search engine with plenty of potential but limited success to show for it, despite Microsoft’s muscle being behind it. That may change in years to come...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.