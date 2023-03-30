Special Reports

Why platforms are so powerful

Everything is now a platform business as smartphone penetration into a global user base upped the ante on the lucrative business of connecting people

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 08:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

If a founder gets lucky, a product will turn out to be a success. If a founder gets lucky twice, there will be another successful product that complements the first one. If the universe continues to smile upon that founder, the products might even become a platform.

If you google “platform businesses”, you’ll find that Google is a good example of one. If you bing “platform businesses”, you’ll have just used a search engine with plenty of potential but limited success to show for it, despite Microsoft’s muscle being behind it. That may change in years to come...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.