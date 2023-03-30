A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
If investors were asked to pick two industrial shares with the most brittle prospects, more than a few punters would probably cite aluminium specialist Hulamin and packaging group Nampak.
Both are former industrial giants. Hulamin is major supplier to Nampak, so it could be argued that their fortunes are somewhat linked. Interesting, then, that both groups have been relentless in their value destruction for long-term shareholders. Both now hold market values that would be positioned on the outer limits of the small-cap universe on the JSE — an inconceivable fall from grace in 15 years...
Weighing up two weakened strongmen
The Hulamin CEO has acted with speed to turn the business around, but Nampak faces expensive distractions
