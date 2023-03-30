A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
The Trade of the Month column is probably the one segment IM’s financial writers shy away from. First, the JSE does not really offer a surfeit of stocks in specific investment themes, and second, quite often prospects don’t differ markedly enough to justify a confident call on a buy or sell rating.
This month we were spoilt for choice … a bit. Initially we toyed with lining up Montauk Renewables against Renergen, about which several commentators on social media have formed strong opinions. Also, Shoprite vs Pick n Pay might have been interesting in a margin-squeezing environment, as might a standoff between Curro and its corporate cousin, Stadio. Someone even suggested Super Group and Barloworld — a most interesting pairing to contemplate, and something that might well be tackled in a coming edition. ..
Trade of the Month: Hulamin has grasped the nettle
Nampak has to make a decision about the details of a pending rights issue
