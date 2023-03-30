Special Reports

Trade of the Month: Hulamin has grasped the nettle

Nampak has to make a decision about the details of a pending rights issue

30 March 2023 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

The Trade of the Month column is probably the one segment IM’s financial writers shy away from. First, the JSE does not really offer a surfeit of stocks in specific investment themes, and second, quite often prospects don’t differ markedly enough to justify a confident call on a buy or sell rating. 

This month we were spoilt for choice … a bit. Initially we toyed with lining up Montauk Renewables against Renergen, about which several commentators on social media have formed strong opinions. Also, Shoprite vs Pick n Pay might have been interesting in a margin-squeezing environment, as might a standoff between Curro and its corporate cousin, Stadio. Someone even suggested Super Group and Barloworld — a most interesting pairing to contemplate, and something that might well be tackled in a coming edition. ..

