Special Reports

Pick of the Month: Hudaco and the wealth of nations

If he were alive today, Adam Smith might snap up shares in this industrial supplies company

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 08:00 Ari Jacobson

IM is delving into opportunities in the South African manufacturing and distribution sector in Pick of the Month.

It is an interesting space to search for share value — a  country’s ability to trade globally is a good place to start for a top-down approach. Adam Smith believed trade was the foundation of the wealth of nations, and trade is largely a matter of selling  what you make, or buying what you need to enable manufacture. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.